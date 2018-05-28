Netflix has thrown the brakes on the ‘Arrested Development’ press tour, following the cast’s disastrous interview with the New York Times last week.

In an interview with the NYT, the ensemble faced questions about cast member Jeffrey Tambor’s sexual harassment allegations, as well as reports of a blow-up from Tambor towards co-star Jessica Walter.

The show’s male cast members were then accused of speaking over and even gaslighting Walter, with Jason Bateman - who plays the show’s lead character, Michael Bluth - later issuing an apology to his on-screen mother over the way he behaved during the interview.