Asda Inadvertently Creates A Way To Troll Your Grammar-Obsessed Dad

If you’ve spent a lifetime getting flack from your dad over grammar and spelling, it’s time to get your own back.

Asda has inadvertently been selling a T-shirt with a blatant error on the front - and while it’s pretty awful for those who have bought it unknowingly, it could also be a brilliant way to troll your grammar-obsessed dad on Father’s Day.

The T-shirt reads: “Dad’s don’t do things by halves.” And if you haven’t yet spotted it, the apostrophe in “dad’s” should absolutely not be there.