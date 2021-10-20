Ashley Banjo Praised By Viewers After Jim Davidson Storms Out Of Tense Meeting In ITV Doc

Viewers have praised Ashley Banjo after Jim Davidson stormed out of a discussion about racism with the Diversity star in the ITV documentary, Ashley Banjo: Britain In Black And White. The comedian agreed to take part in the doc after criticising Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired dance routine on Britain’s Got Talent last year. Following the performance, Davidson posted a ranting video titled ‘Who Needs Diversity?’, calling the routine “ridiculous” and “indulgent”. In the ITV documentary, which aired on Tuesday night, Ashley tells viewers that “after weeks of negotiation” Davidson had agreed to meet him for an interview.

ITV Ashley Banjo and Jim Davidson

Beforehand, Ashley described some of Davidson’s comments about Diversity as “disgusting” and said he wanted to have a “real, direct, honest conversation” and wanted to “challenge” Davidson’s remarks. Davidson questioned the discussion of racism and why they were there, to which Ashley said they were addressing race and what he had said about Diversity following their BGT performance. After Davidson said he did not wish to discuss racism, Ashley said he believed what the comic had said previously was “inherently racist”. “As far as I’m concerned, that video you made about Diversity it was…it was racist in every way. Every single way,” Ashley told him However, after clashing throughout their meeting on the topic of race, Davidson removes his microphone and abruptly walks out, calling the interview a “no-win”.

Jim Davidson trying to storm out through the wrong door is the funniest thing he’s ever done pic.twitter.com/vZz6ejwBin — Husko (@DankAckroyd) October 20, 2021

“Don’t walk out because I’m asking you the hard questions,” Ashley tells him. “Stick to the dancing, you’re brilliant,” Davidson responds. “I am disappointed because it was an opportunity for us to sit and really engage in a discussion.” Ashley says. Viewers of the doc shared their thoughts on Twitter, praising Ashley for the way he handled the heated meeting...

Never cared much for Ashley banjo, but seeing him school Jim Davidson with such ease made me shout YES ASHLEY✊🏾✊🏾 Great job #AshleyBanjo — granmablanche53 (@granmablanche53) October 19, 2021

#JimDavidson still failing to see why his behaviour is complicit in fuelling racism but well done @AshleyBanjo on showing such maturity on what was a very triggering interview 👏🏾 #BritaininBlackandWhite — carmel (@carmel_boss) October 20, 2021

Watched @AshleyBanjo programme last night on @itv Britain in black and white, I thought it was really good and informative! But boy did my bloody pressure rise watching Jim Davidson, I annoyed he got the air time! All a game to him #ashleybanjo — AimeeEyre 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇧 (@AimeeEyre) October 20, 2021

Wow. Ashley Banjo and Jim Davidson. Not many people would have a face off with Jim Davidson. I admire @AshleyBanjo for doing that #britaininblackandwhite — Janna House (@JanJan_81) October 19, 2021

#AshleyBanjo just reading the comments on here after seeing Davidson is trending. What a watch. Go Ashley run away Jim. Didn't quite have the courage to stand by your words explain did you? #JimDavidson — 🌺News (@supportforallUK) October 20, 2021

I’ve never watched someone on TV embarrass themselves the way Jim Davidson just did in that interview with Ashley Banjo — Billie Freer (@Billiefreer) October 19, 2021

Watching Ashley Banjo trying to explain racism to Jim Davidson only to be met with “stick to dancing” #BritaininBlackandWhite — Martin Bushby (@bushby01) October 19, 2021

Watching @AshleyBanjo last night and I gotta say Jim Davidson proved one thing… people don’t like the truth! Hence why that performance was such a big impact because it was the truth #AshleyBanjo — tammy-jane. (@tammyjanexo) October 20, 2021

Did Jim Davidson really say 'what's up with race?'

After everything that has happened over the past year and a half? #AshleyBanjo — Kelle Salle 🇨🇲 (@KelleSWriter) October 19, 2021