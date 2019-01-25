‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pair Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have finally cemented their relationship by going Instagram official.
Professional dancer Giovanni shared the first picture of himself and Ashley as a couple on the social media site.
The photo shows them together on a recent romantic getaway, enjoying a ride on a jet-ski.
Giovanni captioned the snap: “On our way to Leeds,” with a heart emoji, referencing their latest stop on the ‘Strictly’ live tour, which is currently underway.
The pair’s first joint photo of them marks the next stage in their relationship, after they finally confirmed rumours they were dating earlier this month.
Although he kept his comments brief (monosyllabic is probably the word, actually), Giovanni did admit they were dating during an appearance on ‘Lorraine’.
This came after they were photographed arriving in the US together over the Christmas period, amid rumours he was getting ready to meet her family.
Ashley later spoke about their relationship in an interview with the Daily Mail, said: “Now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice.”
The couple met during the last series of ‘Strictly’, where Ashley was partnered with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni was paired up with Steps singer Faye Tozer.
Ashley and Giovanni are not the only couple to emerge from last year’s series, as Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell confirmed they were dating just hours after the finale aired.