Strictly Come Dancing’s Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have fuelled speculation they are in a relationship after being spotted arriving in the US together for Christmas. In pictures published by The Sun, the pair were seen at Miami airport, with the paper claiming they had spent the previous week on holiday in the Turks and Caicos islands.

PA Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Ashley and Giovanni were pictured coming out of the airport terminal with their bags, amid claims he will meet her family over the Christmas period. Former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley was linked to pro dancer Giovanni while they both danced with separate partners of this year’s series of ‘Strictly’. Ashley was paired with Pasha Kovalev, while Giovanni danced with Steps singer Faye Tozer.

Guy Levy/BBC Ashley danced with Pasha Kovalev this year

BBC Giovanni was paired with Faye Tozer

Both had previously denied rumours they were together, with Ashley only insisting earlier this month that they were “just friends”. She told Hello magazine: “Everybody hangs out. We’re a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus. “I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it’s got to be the right person. I’m good with my own company and I’m an advocate of being confident being on your own. “Someone who comes in is an added bonus.” Prior to their arrival in the US, fans had spotted on Instagram that they seemed to be posting content from the same place as they enjoyed time away. Apparent confirmation of their relationship comes after their fellow ‘Strictly’ stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell went public with their romance.