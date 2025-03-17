This Is How Ashley Walters 'Screwed Up' 1 Take Of Adolescence Halfway Through

Ashley Walters on the set of Adolescence Netflix

Ashley Walters had a bit of an on-set nightmare while filming the Netflix drama Adolescence, which required everyone to go back to square one.

Much has already been made about Adolescence’s unique filming style, which saw each hour-long episode of the hard-hitting drama being recorded in one continuous shot.

Advertisement

To accommodate this, both the cast and crew were put through weeks of rehearsals, with each episode being filmed straight-through, twice a day, over the period of a week.

On Monday morning, Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters – both of whom worked as executive producers on Adolescence, while Stephen was also its co-writer and one of its stars – paid a visit to Radio X, where they were asked about how it all worked.

“Why would you do that?” host Chris Moyles asked of the straight-through technique. “Because what if you’re 53 minutes in and someone goes, ‘John… Bob… Oh, God damn it…’?”

Advertisement

Stephen responded: “Well, that’s the risk that you take, isn’t it?”

Chris then asked: “What if you’re, like, halfway through and someone goes, ‘Stephen… I mean…’.”

“That happened!” Stephen teased, with Hannah confirming: “It happened in Ashley’s episode. Ashley screwed up.”

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters at the premiere of Adolescence last week via Associated Press

“Oh you’ve grassed him up,” Stephen then remarked, to which she insisted: “He won’t mind me saying!”

Advertisement

Last week, Ashley admitted that he’d already been through one major headache before production had even begun, when he turned up to set with a sports injury after an impromptu basketball game with his daughter.

“I took it for granted,” Ashley revealed. “I’m not gonna lie. Because I wanted to do the one-shot process so much.

“And I turned up to set with a bad back, by the way. My back had gone.”

He even went as far as saying “it nearly didn’t happen” for him, were it not for a last-minute appointment with a chiropractor who was able to sort him out.

Advertisement