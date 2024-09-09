Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About How 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Impacted The Way He Parents

Ashton Kutcher pictured in 2022 via Associated Press

Ashton Kutcher has admitted he thinks there could be some “toxic masculinity” coming into play when it comes to how he fathers his son and daughter differently.

On the latest episode of the sports podcast Throwbacks, the former Punk’d host opened up about his parenting style, and revealed that he does tend to be more protective of his daughter.

“My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it’. Like yesterday, we’re popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs’,” he explained, noting that when it comes to his daughter, “I just want to protect her”.

“When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s move on’,” he said. “But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can’t put it back in.”

Ashton was quick to point out he’s seen his wife Mila Kunis behave the same way with their two children.

“She’s very strict on our daughter and a gushball with our son,” he claimed. “I think we balance each other that way.”

Earlier in the interview, Ashton claimed he was overcome when his daughter, the eldest of his two children, was born.

“I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life,” he said.

“Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever.”

Ashton and Mila initially met in the early years of their career, when appearing on That 70s Show.

Having stayed friends for years, they eventually began dating in 2012, and married in 2015.

They share two children, nine-year-old Wyatt and seven-year-old Dimitri.