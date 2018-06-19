Asos might not be best known for its silk, feathers, bone, teeth, shell, cashmere and mohair items but from January, it’s banning them from the site.
The online fashion giant has cited animal welfare concerns for its decision not to sell them from early 2019.
An Asos spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK that the ban would include all its own brand items, but also clothing and accessories from other brands and vintage sellers.
It is not clear how many of the items, which are traditionally used in high end fashion, Asos currently sells.
Asos said it already chose not to use feathers, bone, shell or teeth across its own range, but did currently sell cashmere and mohair, which is made from the hair of goats.
The fashion site has updated its sourcing policy for suppliers to enforce the ban, which sets out a range of principles they must adhere to.
It says leather and wool, as well a hair from cow, buffalo, yak, horse, goat, pig and alpaca can be used, but only from producers with good animal welfare standards.
High street stores Zara, Topshop, H&M and Marks & Spencer have already banned the sale of mohair, which has been subject to cruelty concerns.