If you’re keen to redecorate but need to do so on a budget, ASOS has unveiled its first ever living collection – and it’s not only gorgeous but pretty affordable too. Inspired by seasonal trends, you’ll find colourful kitchen utensils, bathroom essentials and eclectic wall mirrors all in prints, created exclusively by the brand’s in-house design team.

The collection is divided into three themes: Eclectic Luxe is a mix of retro-inspired statement pieces, from chintzy soft furnishings with pom-poms to recycled glass wear; Cool Minimal is all about clean lines and brushstrokes on textiles; Global Traveller is a nod to the 70s and will be loved by the eco-conscious with hand-woven wicker baskets and rattan. With prices starting from £10, we predict the versatile collection, which is available from 4 February, will be a hit. To get your shopping list started, we’ve compiled out favourite finds for the perfect finishing touches and must have products for your home. Keep An Eye Out

Supply Eye Mirror, £18 No floor space? No problem. Hang this eye-catching piece up to add a dose of colour. Pack It In

Supply Ombre Woven Basket, £16 Keep your house clutter free and stock up on these colourful handwoven baskets to store bulky electricals, big towels and books. Plate Up

Supply Animal Print Large Plate, £25, Animal Print Small Plate, £20 Serve up your favourite dishes - find inspo in our vegan cookbook guide - on these leafy green animal print plates. Floor Fashion

Floral Knitted Rug, £32 This winning combination of neon green and lilac will brighten up bare floors. Neat & Tidy

Minimal Tray And Pot Trinket Dish, £14 Keep your stationary, jewellery or cosmetics where you can see them with this wooden storage duo. Tucked In

Supply Abstract Triangle Quilted Throw, £30 Bundle up as the winter weather gets even. Balance out bright bedding or keep things minimal with a white bed set.