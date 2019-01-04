Asos has released its annual trend report dishing the digital dirt on what customers bought and searched for in 2018 – and making predictions as to what we’ll be buying in 2019 .

Sales of animal print everything rose by 233% on 2017 – unsurprising given that you couldn’t walk five metres without seeing a woman adorned in leopard print this autumn – while Asos predicts that this year we’ll be all about tie dye and reflective metallics. (I’m not so sure I’ll be investing in more print this year, given that I still need to get my money’s worth from my jungle-tastic wardrobe.)