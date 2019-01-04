Asos has released its annual trend report dishing the digital dirt on what customers bought and searched for in 2018 – and making predictions as to what we’ll be buying in 2019 .
Sales of animal print everything rose by 233% on 2017 – unsurprising given that you couldn’t walk five metres without seeing a woman adorned in leopard print this autumn – while Asos predicts that this year we’ll be all about tie dye and reflective metallics. (I’m not so sure I’ll be investing in more print this year, given that I still need to get my money’s worth from my jungle-tastic wardrobe.)
It wasn’t just animal print that got us splashing the cash in 2018, Asos reports that other prints were also in high demand, thanks to men becoming braver with their outlandish with shirt choices. Printed shirt sales for SS18 were up 104%, while floral designs were up 131% – Asos reckon they sold more than 7,000 Hawaiian shirts last year. Men took a shine to Cuban boots too, with sales up more than 246% – who knew?
Also divisive – among the HuffPost Finds team at least – were the slim, cat-eye sunglasses seen everywhere this summer, and particularly it seems on Asos customers. In January 2018: 10,000 pairs of them were sold. This year, the fashion company reckons it’s all going to be about “visor style” sunnies. Whatever they are.
When it comes to beauty, the most searched for brand was The Ordinary, but when it came to star products, Asos sold enough Too Faced ‘Better Than Sex’ mascaras to last one person 2670 years and four MAC Velvet Teddy lipsticks every hour – which is a lorra nude lippy.
Total bridal sales were up 153% from 2017, February had the highest bridal sales while June saw the most interest with 43,000 searches for wedding dress.