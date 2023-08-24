Asylum Backlog Hitting Record High Shows System In 'Complete Chaos', Says Labour

Members of Royal National Lifeboat Institution help migrants to disembark from a lifeboat on the beach at Dungeness after being picked up at sea while crossing the English Channel from France. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images

Labour has said the immigration system is in “complete chaos”, after the asylum backlog hit a record high.

Official statistics released on Thursday showed 175,457 people were waiting for an initial decision on an asylum application in the UK at the end of June 2023.

This is up 44% from 122,213 at the end of June 2022 and is the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

Rishi Sunak has made cracking down on migration a priority for his time in No.10, having promised to “stop the boats”.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow immigration minister, said the figures were “disastrous” for the prime minister.

“These new statistics set out in stark terms the complete chaos the Tories have created in the immigration and asylum system,” he said.

“Only one per cent of last year’s 45,000 small boats cases have received a decision and the number of failed asylum seekers being returned is also down a whopping 70 per cent since 2010.”

He aded: “With this level of mismanagement, there is very little prospect of reducing the eye-wateringly high bill for hotel rooms for all those left in limbo, currently costing the British taxpayer £6 million a day.”

Marley Morris, the associate director for migration, trade and communities, at the IPPR think-tank, said the government was “still far-off from getting on top of the asylum backlog”.

“While the Home Office is bringing down the ‘legacy backlog’ of older cases, this is being offset by new applications from recent arrivals,” she said.

Natasha Tsangarides, associate director of Freedom from Torture, said: “Once again, the Home Office’s own statistics disprove the government’s toxic narrative.

“These new asylum statistics leave no doubt that most people reaching our shores are refugees – men, women, and children fleeing the most unimaginable horrors.

“This is a crisis of the government’s own making. The huge backlog of asylum claims is the result of over a decade of policy failures, mismanagement, and systemic neglect that has left over 175,000 people – over a third more than last year – languishing in limbo and unsafe accommodation.