Aubrey Plaza Subtly Honours Late Husband Jeff Baena During Saturday Night Live Special

Aubrey Plaza attended Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration on Sunday, marking her first public appearance since her husband, Jeff Baena, died last month.
During the special, Aubrey introduced a musical performance from Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard while sporting a tie-dye shirt under a blazer.
The Parks And Recreation actor has previously spoken about how she and her late husband wore tie-dye outfits when they tied the knot.
In 2021, Aubrey told Drew Barrymore that her husband had really gotten into tie-dyeing during the pandemic.
So, when they got married at their home on a whim in 2020, she “decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pyjamas that he had made for us”.
Jeff, a director and screenwriter known for his work on indie films, died by suicide on 3 January, at the age of 47.
“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” Aubrey said in a joint statement with Jeff’s other family members at the time. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”
She and Jeff had been together for more than a decade and had collaborated on a number of films and projects, including Life After Beth and The Little Hours.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.