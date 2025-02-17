Aubrey Plaza Subtly Honours Late Husband Jeff Baena During Saturday Night Live Special

Aubrey Plaza as she appeared during the SNL50 special NBC

During the special, Aubrey introduced a musical performance from Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard while sporting a tie-dye shirt under a blazer.

The Parks And Recreation actor has previously spoken about how she and her late husband wore tie-dye outfits when they tied the knot.

Aubrey Plaza made a surprise appearance at #SNL50 to introduce Miley Cyrus & Brittany Howard as musical guests. pic.twitter.com/em9XWQohW7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2025

In 2021, Aubrey told Drew Barrymore that her husband had really gotten into tie-dyeing during the pandemic.

So, when they got married at their home on a whim in 2020, she “decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pyjamas that he had made for us”.

Jeff, a director and screenwriter known for his work on indie films, died by suicide on 3 January, at the age of 47.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” Aubrey said in a joint statement with Jeff’s other family members at the time. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

She and Jeff had been together for more than a decade and had collaborated on a number of films and projects, including Life After Beth and The Little Hours.

