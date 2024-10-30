Aubrey Plaza Has A Typically Withering Response After Racist Joke About Puerto Rico At Trump Rally

Aubrey Plaza via Associated Press

Aubrey Plaza has fired back at the comedian who made a now-infamous racist joke about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally over the weekend.

On Tuesday night, the White Lotus star was among those in attendance at WSJ magazine’s 2024 Innovator Awards, where she took a moment to address comic Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks at the pro-Trump event at New York’s Madison Square Garden two days earlier.

Advertisement

In the last few days, Tony has received a wave of backlash for referring to Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean”, as well as delivering jokes that played up to racist stereotypes about Jewish and Black people.

Trump rally speaker: “There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico” pic.twitter.com/pbw88p5PhI — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

“As a Puerto Rican woman, I just wanted to very quickly respond to the racist joke that was made at that Trump rally about Puerto Rico, where most of my family is from,” Aubrey told her fellow guests at the Innovator Awards.

“Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark, but if she was alive today, I think she would say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, go fuck yourself’. And yes, the Wall Street Journal can quote me on that.”

Advertisement

Aubrey Plaza criticized comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at WSJ Magazine's 2024 Innovator Awards for his inflammatory joke about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally. “Thankfully my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark." pic.twitter.com/CeeaEuiFrP — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 30, 2024

Even Trump himself has distanced himself from the comic’s remarks in recent days, insisting to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he has “no idea who he is”.

“I don’t want anybody making nasty jokes or stupid jokes, and probably he shouldn’t have been there, yeah,” the Republican presidential candidate added later in the interview.