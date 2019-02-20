Aussies Can Now Emoji Their Number Plates With The 'Winky Face' Or 'Heart Eyes'

Bored of bog-standard number plates? You need to move to Australia.

Drivers down under will soon be able to add a smile to their Skoda or hearts to their Honda thanks to a new set of personalised number plates featuring emojis.

The decorative faces can be added to number plates in Queensland from the start of March – with people having the choice between a winking, smiling or laughing face, the heart eyes or the sunglasses emoticon.

The five faces will not form part of the identity of the car, so there’s little chance of overhearing “winky face” on a police radio any time soon.