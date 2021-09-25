Let's Revisit The Semi-Tragic Autumn Fashion Of The Early 2000s

Getty Images

The early 2000s were a wild, arguably tragic time for fashion: Some of the “greatest” hits of the era included embroidered low-rise jeans, Von Dutch hats, cowl-neck tops, dresses over jeans and Ugg boots in every colour of the rainbow.

Anything went at the start of the noughties – and the chill of autumn gave celebrities even more of an opportunity to let their fashion freak flag fly: So much ugly fur! Head-to-toe denim! Those long, stringy scarves everyone seemed to have bought in bulk!

But words are getting in the way here. Instead of telling you, we’ll show you. Below, we present a visual ode to fall fashion that could only come from the early noughties.