Ava DuVernay Shares The Reasons She Chose Not To Be Married Or Have Children

By opting out of marriage and motherhood, Ava DuVernay is writing her own script on what it means to live a fulfilling life.
In People’s exclusive preview of Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell’s new Audible interview series The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, the filmmaker pulled back the curtain on her decision to go against societal norms.
During the interview, Ava, who has four younger siblings, explained that her lifelong exposure to “a lot of small children” possibly led her to forgo motherhood.
“My family, my mum, would always say, for a little while before she realised I was serious, ‘You’ll change your mind’,” Ava shared. “I don’t feel like I would be a good mother for a child.
“I don’t want to do that and I think in the most ideal scenario, you should want to do that. I just don’t want to.”
Her decision is also grounded in a refusal to conform to traditional ideals. As a filmmaker, Ava spends months at a time shooting at remote locations, a lifestyle she says isn’t exactly compatible with conventional family life.
Despite this, the Queen Sugar creator made it clear that her choices haven’t hindered her romantic relationships.
In a 2022 interview with InStyle, she stated: “I didn’t have kids by choice, and I’m not married by choice.”
She also reflected on her work ethic, admitting that she’s “a real workaholic,” though she doesn’t see that as a flaw.
“I always resented being called a workaholic because that makes it sound like an addiction of some kind,” she said. “My work is my heartbeat, and I enjoy doing it, so I always resented it being called something negative.”