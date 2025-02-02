Ava DuVernay Shares The Reasons She Chose Not To Be Married Or Have Children

Ava DuVernay, pictured at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman in 2024, said her exposure to "a lot of small children" growing up may have affected her decision not to have children. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

By opting out of marriage and motherhood, Ava DuVernay is writing her own script on what it means to live a fulfilling life.

In People’s exclusive preview of Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell’s new Audible interview series The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, the filmmaker pulled back the curtain on her decision to go against societal norms.

Advertisement

During the interview, Ava, who has four younger siblings, explained that her lifelong exposure to “a lot of small children” possibly led her to forgo motherhood.

“My family, my mum, would always say, for a little while before she realised I was serious, ‘You’ll change your mind’,” Ava shared. “I don’t feel like I would be a good mother for a child.

“I don’t want to do that and I think in the most ideal scenario, you should want to do that. I just don’t want to.”

Advertisement

Her decision is also grounded in a refusal to conform to traditional ideals. As a filmmaker, Ava spends months at a time shooting at remote locations, a lifestyle she says isn’t exactly compatible with conventional family life.

Despite this, the Queen Sugar creator made it clear that her choices haven’t hindered her romantic relationships.

In a 2022 interview with InStyle, she stated: “I didn’t have kids by choice, and I’m not married by choice.”

Advertisement

She also reflected on her work ethic, admitting that she’s “a real workaholic,” though she doesn’t see that as a flaw.