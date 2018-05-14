In news that will come as a surprise to precisely zero Marvel fans, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has officially been named the UK and Ireland’s biggest ever superhero film.

Less than three weeks after its initial release (18 days, to be exact), ‘Infinity War’ has already pulled in an estimated total of £60m at the box office, toppling ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ - the third in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman’ trilogy - which previously held the top spot at £56.3 million.

‘Infinity War’ debuted last month to rave reviews from both fans and critics, with an all-star cast boasting huge names from across the Marvel universe including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Chadwick Boseman.