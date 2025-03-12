Ayo Edebiri Says She Received Death Threats And Racist Abuse After Post From 'Idiot' Elon Musk

Ayo Edebiri via Associated Press

Ayo Edebiri has claimed she was flooded with death threats after a false rumour about her was escalated by Elon Musk.

In February 2024, it was widely reported that the Emmy winner was being eyed by Disney as a potential lead in a reboot of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp previously led the series in character as Captain Jack Sparrow, but claimed during his much-publicised court case in 2022 that he wouldn’t work with Disney again even for “$300 million and a million alpacas”.

At the time, a post about the Ayo Edebiri rumours was shared on X by its owner, Musk, alongside the caption: “Disney sucks.”

Elon Musk via Associated Press

Advertisement

In an Instagram story post on Tuesday, more than a year later, Ayo said that not only were the rumours false (she claimed she’d never even heard of the supposed reboot when Musk posted about it), but the Tesla founder’s post led to her receiving “some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life”.

Referring to Musk, she claimed: “Not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot. But anyway…”

A screengrab of Ayo Edebiri's Instagram post about Elon Musk Instagram/Ayo Edebiri

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted Elon Musk’s representatives for comment.

Back in January, Musk was accused of twice performing a gesture that resembled a Nazi salute during a public appearance, which the star of The Bear made reference to in her post.

Musk later reposted a comment comparing his gesture to a Nazi salute as a “hoax”, adding: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Elon Musk responding to the suggestion he performed a Nazi salute at a public event X/Elon Musk