Ayo Edebiri Proves She Can Literally Do Everything In This Behind-The-Scenes Clip Recording Inside Out 2 Lines

From her stand-out roles in The Bear, Theater Camp and Bottoms to her commitment to the bit as the new Irish people’s princess, the award-winning comic actor knows the way to our hearts.

A new clip of Ayo has been doing the rounds on social media this week, revealing just how multi-talented a performer she really is.

She’s part of the cast of Disney’s new Inside Out sequel, which is slated for release next month, nine years after we were first introduced to Riley Andersen and the many emotions who live inside her head.

With Riley turning 13 in the second instalment, Inside Out 2 welcomes some intriguing new characters into the mix, including Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment and Envy, who Ayo lends her voice to.

In a behind-the-scenes snippet showing Ayo energetically recording her lines, fans have been blown away by just how effortless the star made it look.

Ayo Edebiri behind the scenes voicing Envy for ‘INSIDE OUT 2’ pic.twitter.com/PxtAxHNFan — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 28, 2024

“Perfect casting,” one X user enthused, while another agreed: “No need for a trailer after this.”

“Didn’t know I’d be jumping up and down for Inside Out 2 but here we are,” a third shared.

Unsurprisingly, it’s been a pretty unanimous response…

Inside Out 2 will also star returning cast members Amy Poehler as Joy, The Office’s Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Lewis Black as Anger, though Bill Hadar’s Fear has been recast to Tony Hale and Mindy Kaling’s Disgust to Liza Lapira.

Riley will also be voiced by Kensington Tallman, who’s replacing Kaitlyn Dias.

New cast members include Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Passages’ Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, Black Bird’s Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and Nebraska’s June Squibb as Nostalgia.