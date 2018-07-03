Female Healthcare Worker Arrested Over Murder Of Eight Babies At A Chester Hospital

A female healthcare worker is under arrest on suspicion of the murder of eight babies after an investigation of the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire Police said.

The woman is also being held over the attempted murder of another six babies.

The arrest comes as part of a long-running police investigation following a high number of baby deaths at the hospital, initially between June 2015 and June 2016.

Police say the investigation has since widened and they are now looking into the deaths of 17 babies and 15 non-fatal collapses between the period of March 2015 and July 2016.

Police have not said if the arrested woman is a nurse, doctor or other health professional.