Baby Dies A Week After South London Crash Which Killed His Mother

A baby boy has died a week after a crash which killed his mother, who was hit by a car as she tried to push his pram across the road.

Eight-month-old Luciano Newman died on Sunday. He had been in hospital fighting for his life since the collision in Penge, south London, on January 13.

His mother, Nicole Newman, 23, died at the scene on Croydon Road.

The driver of the car, who stopped and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, is co-operating with police but had not been arrested, Scotland Yard said.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have urged anyone with dash cam footage, including footage from the minutes leading up to the collision, which happened at 8.08pm, to come forward.

One witness of the aftermath of the incident described the scene in a video on Facebook.

“Boy what a sad start for 2019. (I was) just passing, going about my business and I came across such a horrific accident. A car hit a babymother while she was trying to cross the road,” they said.