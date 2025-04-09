A baby naming pro has listed the name trends she predicts aren’t going anywhere in a hurry – and top of the list is what she’s dubbed “nursing home” names.
Jessie Paquette shared a TikTok video in which she admitted that “naming babies like they’re coming out as elderly people” is a trend that’s going to stick around “for a long time”.
The baby naming expert added that such trends are cyclical, so the “old names are always going to come back”.
She added: “They’re definitely back in a very different way right now and I don’t think that’s going to go away.”
Ivy, Florence and Ava are a handful of vintage-inspired names in the top 10 list of most popular UK girls’ names, while George, Arthur and Theodore are popular for boys (according to 2023 data).
The trend has been on the rise for some time now with no sign of slowing.
In 2023, BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss said people were researching their ancestry online and “finding these cool names that sound fresh because they haven’t been heard for so long”.
Try these vintage-inspired girls’ names
- Ada
- Adelaide
- Agatha
- Beatrice
- Betty
- Celia
- Cordelia
- Dorothy
- Edna
- Edith
- Eleanor
- Elsie
- Evelyn
- Estelle
- Etta
- Flora
- Florence
- Frances
- Henrietta
- Irene
- Ivy
- Lois
- Mabel
- Margaret
- Martha
- Matilda
- Maude
- Minnie
- Nellie
- Olive
- Ophelia
- Pearl
- Penny
- Ruby
- Sadie
- Sylvia
- Vera
- Winnie
Check out these vintage-inspired boys’ names
- August
- Arthur
- Archie
- Benjamin
- Bertie
- Bernard
- Charles
- Earl
- Edward
- Edwin
- Eric
- Ezra
- Felix
- Francis
- Frederick
- Grant
- Hank
- Harris
- Henry
- Hugo
- Isaac
- Jack
- Jasper
- James
- Leo
- Louis
- Lucian
- Oliver
- Otis
- Percy
- Ralph
- Ronald
- Roy
- Rudolph
- Theodore
- Vincent
- Victor
- Walter
Unisex names are also popular
Paquette also predicted that “gender bendy” names will remain en vogue.
“Gender, how we view gender, is going to continue to evolve and I think that’s very far from a short-lived trend,” she added.
Examples of gender neutral (or unisex) names include Atlas, Avery, Blake, Cameron, Charlie, Kendall, Marlow and Parker.