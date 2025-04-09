ParentsTikTokBaby Namesbirth and babies

I'm A Baby Name Expert – This Is The Number 1 Trend That's Not Going Anywhere

Are you surprised?
By 

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Jena Ardell via Getty Images

A baby naming pro has listed the name trends she predicts aren’t going anywhere in a hurry – and top of the list is what she’s dubbed “nursing home” names.

Jessie Paquette shared a TikTok video in which she admitted that “naming babies like they’re coming out as elderly people” is a trend that’s going to stick around “for a long time”.

The baby naming expert added that such trends are cyclical, so the “old names are always going to come back”.

She added: “They’re definitely back in a very different way right now and I don’t think that’s going to go away.”

Ivy, Florence and Ava are a handful of vintage-inspired names in the top 10 list of most popular UK girls’ names, while George, Arthur and Theodore are popular for boys (according to 2023 data).

The trend has been on the rise for some time now with no sign of slowing.

In 2023, BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss said people were researching their ancestry online and “finding these cool names that sound fresh because they haven’t been heard for so long”.

Try these vintage-inspired girls’ names

  1. Ada
  2. Adelaide
  3. Agatha
  4. Beatrice
  5. Betty
  6. Celia
  7. Cordelia
  8. Dorothy
  9. Edna
  10. Edith
  11. Eleanor
  12. Elsie
  13. Evelyn
  14. Estelle
  15. Etta
  16. Flora
  17. Florence
  18. Frances
  19. Henrietta
  20. Irene
  21. Ivy
  22. Lois
  23. Mabel
  24. Margaret
  25. Martha
  26. Matilda
  27. Maude
  28. Minnie
  29. Nellie
  30. Olive
  31. Ophelia
  32. Pearl
  33. Penny
  34. Ruby
  35. Sadie
  36. Sylvia
  37. Vera
  38. Winnie

Check out these vintage-inspired boys’ names

  1. August
  2. Arthur
  3. Archie
  4. Benjamin
  5. Bertie
  6. Bernard
  7. Charles
  8. Earl
  9. Edward
  10. Edwin
  11. Eric
  12. Ezra
  13. Felix
  14. Francis
  15. Frederick
  16. Grant
  17. Hank
  18. Harris
  19. Henry
  20. Hugo
  21. Isaac
  22. Jack
  23. Jasper
  24. James
  25. Leo
  26. Louis
  27. Lucian
  28. Oliver
  29. Otis
  30. Percy
  31. Ralph
  32. Ronald
  33. Roy
  34. Rudolph
  35. Theodore
  36. Vincent
  37. Victor
  38. Walter

Unisex names are also popular

Paquette also predicted that “gender bendy” names will remain en vogue.

“Gender, how we view gender, is going to continue to evolve and I think that’s very far from a short-lived trend,” she added.

Examples of gender neutral (or unisex) names include Atlas, Avery, Blake, Cameron, Charlie, Kendall, Marlow and Parker.

|
Submit a tip
Close