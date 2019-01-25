ULTRA.F via Getty Images We've rounded up baby names that start with the letter 'A' — like Aria, Autumn, Axel and Andre.

There’s something quite prestigious about the letter ‘A.’ Maybe it’s A’s top position in scoring systems, or maybe it’s that classic vowel sound. Many parents like to stick to a certain first letter when choosing baby names, and ‘A’ is one of the most popular choices ― from top picks like Avery and Aiden to fast-rising options like Amalia and Atlas.

We’ve rounded up 100 baby names that start with the letter ‘A.’ Although we’ve broken them down into gendered lists, several of these names are popular for both boys and girls. Keep scrolling for your A-inspiration.

Girls

Alice

Aria

Autumn

Arabella

Adelaide

Amina

Alyssa

Athena

Amelia

Arielle

Aaliyah

Adeline

Annika

Ainsley

Aspen

Annalise

Amaya

Addison

Avery

Ariana

Annabelle

Anastasia

Ayla

Amira

Amber

Annie

April

Azalea

Anya

Aurelia

Ava

Alma

Astrid

Alessia

Adrienne

Amalia

Abigail

Aurora

Adele

Amy

Alicia

Angelina

Andrea

Alina

Alexis

Agnes

Amanda

Aubrey

Antonia

Alana

Boys

Arlo

Ace

Axel

Aiden

Anthony

Adrian

Asher

Andre

Abel

Arthur

Aaron

Austin

Archer

Adam

Amir

Alan

Abraham

Atticus

Anderson

August

Alec

Alejandro

Andres

Atlas

Amari

Adonis

Angelo

Armando

Albert

Alonzo

Alexander

Ari

Apollo

Amos

Ares

Andrew

Alden

Abner

Ashton

Arjun

Angel

Anakin

Adriel

Alfonso

Antoine

Avi

Angus

Anders

Alistair

Aldo