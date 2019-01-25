There’s something quite prestigious about the letter ‘A.’ Maybe it’s A’s top position in scoring systems, or maybe it’s that classic vowel sound. Many parents like to stick to a certain first letter when choosing baby names, and ‘A’ is one of the most popular choices ― from top picks like Avery and Aiden to fast-rising options like Amalia and Atlas.
We’ve rounded up 100 baby names that start with the letter ‘A.’ Although we’ve broken them down into gendered lists, several of these names are popular for both boys and girls. Keep scrolling for your A-inspiration.
Girls
Alice
Aria
Autumn
Arabella
Adelaide
Amina
Alyssa
Athena
Amelia
Arielle
Aaliyah
Adeline
Annika
Ainsley
Aspen
Annalise
Amaya
Addison
Avery
Ariana
Annabelle
Anastasia
Ayla
Amira
Amber
Annie
April
Azalea
Anya
Aurelia
Ava
Alma
Astrid
Alessia
Adrienne
Amalia
Abigail
Aurora
Adele
Amy
Alicia
Angelina
Andrea
Alina
Alexis
Agnes
Amanda
Aubrey
Antonia
Alana
Boys
Arlo
Ace
Axel
Aiden
Anthony
Adrian
Asher
Andre
Abel
Arthur
Aaron
Austin
Archer
Adam
Amir
Alan
Abraham
Atticus
Anderson
August
Alec
Alejandro
Andres
Atlas
Amari
Adonis
Angelo
Armando
Albert
Alonzo
Alexander
Ari
Apollo
Amos
Ares
Andrew
Alden
Abner
Ashton
Arjun
Angel
Anakin
Adriel
Alfonso
Antoine
Avi
Angus
Anders
Alistair
Aldo