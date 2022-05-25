Life

Getting Back Into Fitness? 16 Great Buys To Help You On Your Way

From the right trainers to a yoga mat with some give, these workout essentials will spring you into action.

Shopping Writer

Working out takes effort. But there are steps you can take to make it all a bit easier.
Getting started with a new fitness regime – or returning to working out after a bit of a break – can feel daunting.

You know you’ll need to carve time out of your busy schedule if you’re going to do it properly. You know the workouts themselves will feel super gruelling to begin with. And you know you’ll probably ache like hell afterwards.

But, you also know that if you achieve your goals, you’ll feel pleased as punch with yourself and it will all be worth it.

There’s no way to get around it: working out takes effort. But, there are steps you can take to make it all a bit easier – and even fun! I’ve recently started exercising, so I speak from experience here: treat yourself to a few bits of kit and you can turn staying active into a genuinely enjoyable affair.

To help you get more out of your new exercise routine and enjoy starting to move again, we’ve put together a list of buys to help spring you into action.

1
Amazon
Some lightweight trainers
First off, you need a solid pair of trainers. This sleek Nike pair are designed to be comfortable and durable, making them ideal for all workouts, from running to yoga.
Get them from Amazon for £109.90
2
Amazon
A super-sized sports bottle
If you're working out, you need to be staying hydrated. This beaut of a bottle is BPA-free with a contoured grip and a leakproof lid and cap. It's also available in multiple colours and sizes.
Get a 1l bottle from Amazon for £15.99
3
Amazon
Your first fitness tracker
For a budget-friendly tracker, this Fitbit health and fitness tracker is a good option. It'll tracks your steps, heart rate and workouts – making staying on goal that much easier.
Get it from Amazon for £59.50
4
Amazon
Your own exercise mat
If you're going to work out at home – whether it's Fitt, Zumba, yoga or pilates – you need a good exercise mat. This memory foam one is super comfy and comes with a carrying strap to take to classes, too.
Get it from Amazon for £26.99
5
Amazon
This fancy Apple watch
If you're up for some fancier tech, this Apple watch is a real beaut. It's also comfortable and waterproof, connecting direct to your iPhone to help you set (and stay) on target.
Get it from Amazon for £249 (was £269)
6
Amazon
These sweat-wicking leggings
Ensure you feel confident and comfortable when you work out with the right leggings. These ones from Boohoo feature sweat-wicking material, designed for comfort and movement.
Get them from Boohoo for £11 (were £25)
7
Boohoo
These seamless leggings
Comfort is key for workout gear, which is where these seamless gym leggings are sure to come in handy. Designed to adjust to your body shape, they are flexible, lightweight, and super durable.
Get them from Boohoo for £9 (were £18)
8
Amazon
A pair of dumbbells
As PTs have told HuffPost before, this one bit of kit can tranform your home workouts: dumbbells – and this bestselling Pro Iron pair comes in multiple weight options and colours.
Get them from Amazon for £17.33 (were £26.99)
9
Amazon
This fitness stepper
Whether you enjoy doing step-related workout routines or simply need to get your steps in to keep your FitBit happy, this 10cm high fitness stepper will help you hit those goals.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
10
Amazon
Some rehydration tablets
Ensure you don't get dehydrated when working out by adding one of these apple and blackcurrant electrolyte and multivitamins tabs to your water bottle. Sports people love them.
Get a pack from Amazon for £7.99
11
Amazon
An exercise ball
For boosting your core strength, this anti-burst exercise ball works wonderfully. You can use it for a wider range of exercise, as well as yoga and pilates.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
12
Amazon
This whey protein shake
For giving your protein levels a boost, this chocolate flavoured protein powder is a great buy. Drink on its own, mix into smoothies, or add to pancakes for a chocolatey treat.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
13
Amazon
A protein shaker bottle
If you're going to use protein shakes on the regs, then treat yourself to a shaker to get the right mix– this electric one is fully leakproof and ensures a smooth, lump-free shake.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
14
Amazon
A set of resistance bands
This set of five resistance bands is sure to come in handy, whether you're working out at the gym or doing a little bit of Yoga with Adriene at home,
Get them from Amazon for £6.79 (was £7.99)
15
Amazon
These vegan protein bars
These vegan bars are high-protein, low sugar and carb, and gluten- and dairy-free – a great 'grab and go' option for a pre- or post-workout snack.
Get 12 from Amazon for £20
16
Amazon
This calming face mist
Post-workout, give your skin a little love with this rose infused facial mist. Spritz your skin to protect it from environmental stress on the way home and to boost and balance your moisture levels.
Get it from Beauty Bay for £6.95 (was £10)
