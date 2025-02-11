They Might Seem Gross, But These 5 'Bad Habits' Are Actually Good For You

If you think you do not have any bad habits, you’re lying to yourself. We all do. It’s fine!

Do I need to see my loved ones picking their noses? Not so much – but if they do it in the comfort of their own homes, no judgement here. We all have our vices, right?

We need a little less shame about our misdeeds and a little more acceptance. Especially since, it turns out, some of our favourite bad habits can actually be good for us.

The bad habits that can be good for you

Farting too much

Of course, we all know that farting once or twice a day is normal but excessive farting just seems... a bit much? A bit gross? Well, it turns out we are all prudes because actually, Healthline advises that the average person farts 10-20 times a day.

Additionally, Harvard Health explains: “It’s normal to have some air in the digestive tract. Air accumulates when you swallow, and the process of digestion generates gases as well.

“When too much builds up, the body releases it. Passing gas keeps the pressure within the intestinal tract low and prevents painful stretching of the stomach and intestines.”

Swearing

Swearing is definitely more socially acceptable these days but of course, not everybody is comfortable with it and if you’re a super sweary person, you may feel that it’s a habit you need to break.

However, it can actually be good for you. A study from Keele University found that swearing can increase a person’s pain tolerance by up to 33%. What’s more, another study suggested it can be a great coping mechanism for dealing with stress.

So, if you need a good ol’ profanity-filled rant, go for it.

Sleeping in

Sleeping in sounds like something we all want to do more but, realistically, waking up later than planned can leave us feeling like we’ve ‘wasted’ a day.

However, if you tend to sleep poorly through the week and treat yourself to a restful snooze at the weekend, you could be doing wonders for your heart health, according to a study published by the European Society of Cardiology.

The experts report: “For the significant proportion of the population in modern society that suffers from sleep deprivation, those who have the most ‘catch-up’ sleep at weekends have significantly lower rates of heart disease than those with the least.”

20% less, in fact. Treat yourself.

Gossiping

We are all well aware that gossiping can be harmful but, when done properly, it is both harmless and actually good for you socially.

Last year, HuffPost UK reported: “Gossip can be good for disseminating information about people’s reputations, which can help recipients of these tips connect with cooperative people while avoiding selfish ones.”

Just, don’t go too hard on people OK?

Not showering daily

Personally, I shower every other day. I feel a little gross when I admit this to others but I am pretty happy with my routine.

Thankfully, Harvard Health backs this approach, saying: “While there is no ideal frequency, experts suggest that showering several times per week is plenty for most people (unless you are grimy, sweaty, or have other reasons to shower more often).

“Short showers (lasting three or four minutes) with a focus on the armpits and groin may suffice.”