Parents Furious At 'Hellhole' Santa's Grotto That Resembled A 'Rubble-Filled Building Site'

Parents are warning other families about visiting one particular Santa’s grotto in Wales, describing it as “absolute hell”. Joanne Rogerson had tickets to go to the Reindeer Lodge in Mold – 12 miles from Chester – with her daughter Jessica, but after seeing pictures of the event from a friend who’d been, said others should not go “under any circumstances”. The website advertises tickets for a “perfect festive experience” in a “stunning location”, costing £12.65 for adults and £15.95 for children, but the mum who’d been said: “In reality what we got was a muddy, rubble-filled building site on a very steep hill.” Flintshire County Council has launched an investigation after it said in a statement it have received a “number of concerns”.

The Reindeer Lodge claims to offer families the chance to meet Father Christmas in his “best Santa’s Grotto yet”. Kids can feed real reindeer, watch shows on the elf stage, get their face painted, and have their photograph taken in a traditional sleigh. There are also food and drink stalls. The complaint from the mum who had been, shared by Rogerson, showed there were numerous issues with the site. “Firstly it took 40 minutes to park amongst the diggers and piles of building rubbish as they had given the incorrect address twice with no street signage,” it read. “It quickly became obvious that whoever was running this rip-off had clearly run out of time (about a year) and serious amount of money.”

The mother-of-one who went said that any hopes of Christmas magic were “well and truly gone” for both her and her family. “In front of us was a very precarious tent surrounded by more building rubbish, rolls of grass that never made it onto the ground, piles of Christmas trees still in their netting, three small fairground rides surrounded by more crap, a sad, dirty shed selling random ‘gift items’ and one other vendor selling sausages,” she wrote. She also said there were no toilets, only a portaloo being used by the building staff on the site.