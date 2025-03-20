I'm A Sleep Expert – Here's Why You've Been Sleeping Terribly This Week

Ben Blennerhassett via Unsplash Woman with insomnia sitting up in bed

Want to hear something a little ironic? Even though I write a lot about sleep for work, I actually suffer from insomnia myself.

Though some of the tips I’ve covered really have made a difference to my day-to-day (or should that be night-to-night?) life, I have to admit this week has got me right back to square one.

I’ve been blaming the change on the ever-encroaching sunlight. But according to Adeel Ul-Haq, a sleep expert for Comfy Beds, the issue might actually lie on my mattress.

A crucial error could be why you “wake up hot or find yourself tossing and turning” in springtime, he shared.

Why have I been sleeping so badly recently?

Of course, there are multiple reasons why you might not be getting enough shut-eye – experts advise seeking medical help if the issue has been going on for more than a few weeks.

But if your sleep quality seems to have changed when the weather did, Ul-Haq says it could be down to something as simple as your duvet.

He advises, “Over the next few days you should be swapping out your duvet or you risk sleepless nights.”

“A winter duvet is designed to trap heat which is something we all want during the winter months, but as we enter spring we need to make the switch so our bed doesn’t feel stuffy or uncomfortable.”

His advice is backed by science – a higher sleep temperature really does affect your kip.

Neurologist Dr Okeanis Vaou told the University of Texas: “Our brain wants a cooler temperature when we sleep.”

Though there are a few reasons why your room’s temperature might be too warm, Al-Huq told us your duvet’s tog is likely to blame if you are frequently kicking the covers off at night or if you wake up feeling sweaty.

Spring is a tough time for sleep in general

Your duvet isn’t the only possible reason for that annoying 3am wake-up.

Speaking to HuffPost, Dr Natalie Dautovich from the National Sleep Foundation previously said the change in daylight and clocks really can mess us up ― “We like routine, and our sleep-wake cycle is very responsive to consistency, so changes in the time we go to bed and wake up can be disruptive.”

Hayfever, bird noises, and even springtime happy hours can all contribute to worse sleep, CNN adds.

