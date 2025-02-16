Tonight's BAFTA Awards Getty/AP

The Bafta Ceremony is just getting under way at the Royal Festival Hall but the televised coverage won’t air until 7pm on BBC One – so look away now if you want to wait to find out who won as it airs!

The Bafta 2025 awards are well under way here at Royal Festival Hall this evening, with awards already dished out to the likes of Dune Part Two, Wallace and Gromit and Kneecap.

During Sunday’s ceremony, we saw David Tennant kick things off with an unexpected celebrity-studded rendition of The Proclaimer’s 500 Miles and make digs at President Donald Trump.

Ralph Fiennes-starring Vatican drama Conclave is leading the way tonight with a whopping 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez with 11 and The Brutalist up for nine.

Conclave has been awarded Best Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay and – unsurprisingly, given the number of nominations it had – Outstanding British Film.

However, The Brutalist has four three awards so far, including Best Director for Brady Corbet and Best Actor In A Leading Role for Adrien Brody.

Emilia Perez has so far taken home two awards, for Best Film Not In The English Language and Zoe Saldana for Best Actress In A Supporting Role.

British classic Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl has also bagged two awards so far.

Box office favourite Wicked is also a dual winner – it has so far taken home the award for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Meanwhile Best Original Screenplay went to A Real Pain – which Jesse Eisenberg did not prepare a winner’s speech for as he ‘never expected to win’.

His co-star Kieran Culkin won the award for Best Actor In A Supporting Role – he has now won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Bafta for Best Supporting Actor in this role.

Check out the full list of winners below as they’re announced..

Best Film: Conclave

Outstanding British Film: Conclave

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Kneecap

EE Rising Star: David Jonsson

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

Best Children’s and Family Film: Wallace And Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Original Screenplay: A Real Pain

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

Best Special Visual Effects: Dune Part Two

Best Costume Design: Wicked

Best Animated Feature: Wallace And Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film Not In The English Language: Emilia Pérez

Best Documentary: Superman: The Christopher Reeves Story

Best Casting: Anora

Best Editing: Conclave

Best Sound: Dune Part Two

Best Makeup And Hair: The Substance

Best Original Score: The Brutalist

British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors