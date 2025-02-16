Bafta 2025 Red Carpet: The Must See And Best Looks Of The Awards Show

It’s finally here – the Baftas 2025 are in full swing and team HuffPost UK are in attendance and live reporting from London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The red carpet has kicked off and a seriously A-crowd are currently working their way down it – and wow, some of the looks are truly outstanding.

The Baftas 2025 ceremony itself starts at 5pm with David Tennant hosting and we’ll be bringing you all the news as it happens before it airs on BBC One at 7pm – so stayed tuned for spoilers!

Ralph Fiennes-starring Vatican drama Conclave is leading the way tonight with a whopping 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist.

In the meantime, let’s soak up the biggest serves from this year’s red carpet.

1. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson looking dazzling 💥 pic.twitter.com/901YtNvTD1 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025

2. Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards via Associated Press

3. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards via Associated Press

4. Gwendoline Christie

via Associated Press

5. Bafta’s host for 2025, David Tennant and his wife, Georgia Tennant

via Associated Press

6. Camila Cabello

Ms Camila Cabello is in the builiding 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jKDeFRboGV — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025

7. Timothée Chalamet

John Phillips via Getty Images for BAFTA

8. James McAvoy

via Associated Press