Bafta 2025 Red Carpet: The Must See And Best Looks Of The Awards Show

It’s finally here – the Baftas 2025 are in full swing and team HuffPost UK are in attendance and live reporting from London’s Royal Festival Hall.
The red carpet has kicked off and a seriously A-crowd are currently working their way down it – and wow, some of the looks are truly outstanding.
The Baftas 2025 ceremony itself starts at 5pm with David Tennant hosting and we’ll be bringing you all the news as it happens before it airs on BBC One at 7pm – so stayed tuned for spoilers!
Ralph Fiennes-starring Vatican drama Conclave is leading the way tonight with a whopping 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist.
In the meantime, let’s soak up the biggest serves from this year’s red carpet.
1. Pamela Anderson
2. Jeff Goldblum
3. Cynthia Erivo
4. Gwendoline Christie
5. Bafta’s host for 2025, David Tennant and his wife, Georgia Tennant
6. Camila Cabello
7. Timothée Chalamet
8. James McAvoy
