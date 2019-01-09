’The Favourite’ is leading the Bafta Film Award 2019 nominations, with 12 nods including Best Film and Outstanding British film.
Olivia Colman has also been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, just days after triumphing at the Golden Globes.
Her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both received nods for Best Supporting Actress, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘First Man’, ‘Roma’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ each have seven nominations, while ‘Vice’ has six and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ has five.
‘Vice’ star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category, as has Rami Malek, for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.
See the full list of nominees below...
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan And Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Best Director
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Cold War – Janusz Głowacki and Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Vice – Adam McKay
Leading Actress
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Viola Davis – Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan – Stan And Ollie
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
The winners will be crowned at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony on 10 February.