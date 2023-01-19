The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once and All Quiet On The Western Front have all been nominated for Baftas Moviestore/Searchlight Pictures/Shutterstock/Netflix

The nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced, with Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leading the way with 14 nominations.

Behind on 10 nominations each are the black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin and multiverse drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, while the biopic Elvis has received nine.

British talent including Emma Thompson, Eddie Redmayne and Carey Mulligan have all been recognised in the acting categories, alongside some of our faves like Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal, Daryl McCormack, Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Check out an abridged list of nominees below:

Best Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Ana De Armas (Blonde)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet On The Western Front)

Micheal Ward (Empire Of Light)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle Of Sadness)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Best Director

Edward Berger (All Quiet On The Western Front)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Park Chan-Wook (Decision To Leave)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Todd Field (Tár)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Best Documentary

All The Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl