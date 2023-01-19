The nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced, with Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leading the way with 14 nominations.
Behind on 10 nominations each are the black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin and multiverse drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, while the biopic Elvis has received nine.
British talent including Emma Thompson, Eddie Redmayne and Carey Mulligan have all been recognised in the acting categories, alongside some of our faves like Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal, Daryl McCormack, Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Check out an abridged list of nominees below:
Best Film
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire Of Light
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Ana De Armas (Blonde)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet On The Western Front)
Micheal Ward (Empire Of Light)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Dolly De Leon (Triangle Of Sadness)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Best Director
Edward Berger (All Quiet On The Western Front)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Park Chan-Wook (Decision To Leave)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Todd Field (Tár)
Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle Of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Best Documentary
All The Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best Film Not In The English Language
All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
This year’s Baftas will take place on Sunday 19 February, with actor Richard E Grant on presenting duties for the first time. View the full list of nominees here.