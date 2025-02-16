24 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's Baftas Ceremony

The Baftas may be known as a slightly more subdued affair than some of its awards season counterparts across the pond, but this year’s ceremony certainly wasn’t without its stand-out moments.
Between a chaotic performance of 500 Miles, speeches that had us laughing and crying in equal measure, incredible performances and red carpet ensembles that really stole the show, the 2025 Baftas (which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday February 16) was a pretty eventful night.]
Here are all the moments you might have missed:
1. Demi Moore on the red carpet. Sorry, need we say more?
2. And while we’re on the topic of red carpet – we knew we could rely on Ariana Grande to deliver a look Glinda would be proud of
3. Stunning, gorgeous, we love it.
4. David Tennant and Brian Cox singing I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers was not on our 2025 bingo card...
5. And some of the audience didn’t quite get it...
5. Host David Tennant then launched in an opening monologue that saw him take swipes at US President Donald Trump
6. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was spotted in the audience as Timothée Chalamet’s plus one
8. Which more importantly, sparked these tweets...
9. Wallace And Gromit took home the award for Best Children’s and Family Film and one star was front and centre at the podium
10. Jesse Eisenberg didn’t expect to win an award, leading to a hilarious acceptance speech.
11. And his speech at the Bafta’s Winners Conference was as equally self-deprecating...
12. Meanwhile David Tennant poked fun at Kylie and Timothee
13. Take That took the stage for a performance of Greatest Day and had two fans in the audience...
14. Over at the Winner’s Conference, Wallace had his own tiny Bafta trophy!
15. On a serious note, you all need to go and read up on MediCinema and support them!
16. Zoe Saldana once again missed the no swearing memo...
17. And only just after he’d recovered from accepting his own award, Jesse Eisenberg was back up to accept another for his co-star Kieran Culkin...
18. Mikey Madison dedicates her win for Best Actress to sex workers
“I just wanna say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally, and I implore others to do the same.”
19. SAY IT AGAIN LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE AT THE BACK
20. Camila Cabello and Wallace... the crossover we didn’t see coming
21. Meanwhile Warwick Davis shared the unusual location he was in when he found out about his award...
22. We were all in tears at the In Memoriam segment, which featured a piano performance from Jeff Goldblum
23. The Wicked Production Designers shared what’s happening to the Wicked props after the second instalment over at the Winners Conference
24. This quote from Conclave playwright’s iconic acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay
“Thank you to Robert Harris, for this beautiful book, and for letting us turn it into Mean Girls.”