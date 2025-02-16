24 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's Baftas Ceremony

The Baftas may be known as a slightly more subdued affair than some of its awards season counterparts across the pond, but this year’s ceremony certainly wasn’t without its stand-out moments.

Between a chaotic performance of 500 Miles, speeches that had us laughing and crying in equal measure, incredible performances and red carpet ensembles that really stole the show, the 2025 Baftas (which took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday February 16) was a pretty eventful night.

Here are all the moments you might have missed:

1. Demi Moore on the red carpet. Sorry, need we say more?

John Phillips via Getty Images for BAFTA

2. And while we’re on the topic of red carpet – we knew we could rely on Ariana Grande to deliver a look Glinda would be proud of

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Ariana Grande attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) Kate Green via Getty Images

3. Stunning, gorgeous, we love it.

4. David Tennant and Brian Cox singing I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers was not on our 2025 bingo card...

5. And some of the audience didn’t quite get it...

David Tennant singing 500 Miles and all the Americans looking on a bit baffled... BAFTA opening of all time #BAFTA2025 — livvy🌹 (@livvyedwards97) February 16, 2025

I didn’t think anything could top the bewilderment of Ariana DeBose’s performance but a room full of A-Listers watching Doctor Who sing I Would Walk 500 Miles might take it #BAFTA2025 — Jasmine Valentine (@thejasvalentine) February 16, 2025

very funny idea to have David Tennant sing the Proclaimers in front of an audience of Americans who won’t know what the fuck is going on — FKA figs 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 (@david__blowie) February 16, 2025

5. Host David Tennant then launched in an opening monologue that saw him take swipes at US President Donald Trump

6. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was spotted in the audience as Timothée Chalamet’s plus one

Kylie Jenner sneaking in to every event to support Timothée Chalamet is actually kinda cute #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9VMFYO5chp — Dani (@danidelle23) February 16, 2025

8. Which more importantly, sparked these tweets...

watching the BAFTAs and it’s so funny that Kylie Jenner is there watching David Tennant make jokes about Feathers McGraw #BAFTA2025 — Amyyy (@amyhewitson_) February 16, 2025

Kylie Jenner experiencing The Proclaimers and Take That in one night. She’s not in Calabasas anymore 🤣🤣 #BAFTA2025 pic.twitter.com/VYfCWmkmyB — Indigo Stafford (@indigo_stafford) February 16, 2025

only the #BAFTA2025 would have kylie jenner watch david tennant sing a rendition of ‘i’m gonna be (500 miles)’ — ellie ✨ (@lattewhxre) February 16, 2025

9. Wallace And Gromit took home the award for Best Children’s and Family Film and one star was front and centre at the podium

Obsessed with the legend Gromit being front and centre of their BAFTAs win. Well deserved king #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA2025 pic.twitter.com/i58GXLUoYx — Alex (@alexr_241) February 16, 2025

10. Jesse Eisenberg didn’t expect to win an award, leading to a hilarious acceptance speech.

11. And his speech at the Bafta’s Winners Conference was as equally self-deprecating...

Jesse Eisenberg reacts to his win for Best Original Screenplay at the #EEBAFTAs:



“Maybe I’m a novelty here and in America I’m boring.” pic.twitter.com/b0BtqyY1p3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 16, 2025

Jesse Eisenberg on doing TikTok trends for promo at the #EEBAFTAs:



“I’m not only an idiot but also 41.” pic.twitter.com/l6GleVe3Fc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 16, 2025

12. Meanwhile David Tennant poked fun at Kylie and Timothee

13. Take That took the stage for a performance of Greatest Day and had two fans in the audience...

14. Over at the Winner’s Conference, Wallace had his own tiny Bafta trophy!

Wallace has his own tiny BAFTA trophy! pic.twitter.com/3wW1fmvCvJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 16, 2025

15. On a serious note, you all need to go and read up on MediCinema and support them!

Congratulations to the wonderful charity @MediCinema who are this year's recipient of the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.



Through the power of cinema and the magic of film, MediCinema are dedicated to improving the well-being of patients in NHS Hospitals… pic.twitter.com/FJUdZDV0fu — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025

16. Zoe Saldana once again missed the no swearing memo...

And the #EEBAFTA goes to? Zoe Saldaña for her role in Emilia Pérez. #BritBox pic.twitter.com/7B3oaqTuoD — BritBoxUS (@BritBox_US) February 16, 2025

17. And only just after he’d recovered from accepting his own award, Jesse Eisenberg was back up to accept another for his co-star Kieran Culkin...

18. Mikey Madison dedicates her win for Best Actress to sex workers

“I just wanna say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally, and I implore others to do the same.”

19. SAY IT AGAIN LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE AT THE BACK

‘Kneecap is more than a film. It’s a movement. It’s about how everyone should have their language respected, their culture respected and their homeland respected. This award is for everyone fighting that fight’



Rich Peppiatt BAFTA winning Director take a bow 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2cM8DSmq5i — Cllr. Sarah Duffy SF (@CllrSarahDuffy) February 16, 2025

20. Camila Cabello and Wallace... the crossover we didn’t see coming

Nick Park, left, Merlin Crossingham, right, and presenter Camila Cabello, pose with the award for best children's family film at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

21. Meanwhile Warwick Davis shared the unusual location he was in when he found out about his award...

Warwick Davis found out that he’s being awarded the #BAFTA Fellowship while he was on the toilet! pic.twitter.com/QVlIpGNkhX — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2025

22. We were all in tears at the In Memoriam segment, which featured a piano performance from Jeff Goldblum

Lo del In Memoriam de los #BAFTAs me deja 😳

Por la cantidad de intérpretes que se fueron en 2024 (y por lo de Jeff Goldblum al 🎹).#EEBAFTAs #BAFTA2025 pic.twitter.com/4DeSpqxfb7 — 𝙴𝚍𝚞𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚘 𝚅𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚎𝚟𝚊 (@e__VILLANUEVA) February 16, 2025

23. The Wicked Production Designers shared what’s happening to the Wicked props after the second instalment over at the Winners Conference

24. This quote from Conclave playwright’s iconic acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay