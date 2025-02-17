Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and David Tennant pictured during the 2025 Baftas BBC

Baftas host David Tennant gave Kylie Jenner a very special shout-out after spotting her in the awards show’s audience with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

While Kylie and Timothée have mostly kept things pretty low-key since they began dating almost two years ago, the reality star and makeup mogul has been at the Oscar nominee’s side all the way through awards season this year, following the huge acclaim for his performance in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

During Sunday night’s Baftas, Kylie was seated next to Timothée when the former Doctor Who actor presented a segment from the crowd at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

“We’re privileged tonight to be joined by the runner-up in New York’s recent Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition,” David quipped, referring to the trend of contests for celeb doppelgangers towards the end of last year.

The three-time Bafta winner then turned his attention to Timothée’s plus one, declaring: “Love the attention to detail – you’re with a Kylie Jenner lookalike!”

“It’s me!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen mouthing as she laughed off the joke.

david tennant calling kylie jenner a lookalike TO HER FACE is sending me😭😭 #BAFTAs #BAFTA2025 pic.twitter.com/lUDvDWh1Cv — xØ (@xoblxnding) February 16, 2025

“you’re with a kylie jenner lookalike”pic.twitter.com/f4maIQ9eZs — era (@khysbeauty) February 16, 2025

her saying "its me" is taking me ouuuttt😭😭 — zey ୨୧ (@zeyblvd) February 16, 2025

Kylie has previously been spotted with Timothée at the Golden Globes in January, as well as a screening of his film in Berlin last week, which happened to take place over Valentine’s Day.

Next month, he’ll be putting in an appearance at the Oscars, where he’s been nominated for Best Actor off the back of his leading performance in A Complete Unknown.

