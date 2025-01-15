Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Ralph Fiennes and Felicity Jones are among the British stars up for awards at this year’s Baftas.
On Wednesday afternoon, the nominees for the upcoming awards show were revealed, with Conclave scoring the most with 12 nominations in total.
Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist are also up for a number of awards, while Gladiator II and the latest Wallace & Gromit offering also scored recognition in the Outstanding British Film category.
Check out the full list of nominees below…
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)
Best Leading Actor
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Hugh Grant (Heretic)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Director
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Cobert (The Brutalist)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Film Not In The English Language
All We Imagine Is Light
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Best Children’s And Family Film
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Wallace & Gromit: Vegeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Hoard
Kneepcap
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
Rising Star
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhan Rizwaan
The 2025 Baftas will take place on Sunday 16 February, with David Tennant on presenting duties for the second year in a row.
Additional nominations in some more technical categories are also listed on Bafta’s website.