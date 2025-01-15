The Baftas are due to take place next month Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the nominees for the upcoming awards show were revealed, with Conclave scoring the most with 12 nominations in total.

Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist are also up for a number of awards, while Gladiator II and the latest Wallace & Gromit offering also scored recognition in the Outstanding British Film category.

Check out the full list of nominees below…

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)

Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Cobert (The Brutalist)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Film Not In The English Language

All We Imagine Is Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Best Children’s And Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace & Gromit: Vegeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Hoard

Kneepcap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Rising Star

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhan Rizwaan

The 2025 Baftas will take place on Sunday 16 February, with David Tennant on presenting duties for the second year in a row.