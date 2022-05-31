The Baggs family on Gogglebox Channel 4

The Baggs family have announced they have quit Gogglebox.

The Essex-based crew – made up of mum Lisa, dad Terry and their sons Joe and George – have said they are pursuing “exciting opportunities” away from the hit Channel 4 show.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, Joe said: “After 3 incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

“With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series but are so grateful for the opportunity.”

Advertisement

Joe added: “Thank you for all of your support whilst we have been on the show and over on TikTok. We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next!”

The Baggs family joined the show in 2020, but were forced to take a one series hiatus when Covid meant that the crew could only film with a limited number of families.

Advertisement

The current series of Gogglebox finished on Friday, with favourites Jenny and Lee missing the last handful of episodes due to Jenny undergoing surgery.