Eliminated Bake Off Star Insists We Haven't Seen The Last Of Her Amid Outcry Over Her Exit

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the Great British Bake Off.
Great British Bake Off fans were dealt a massive blow on Tuesday night, when Nelly became the latest contestant eliminated from the series.
For the past few weeks, Nelly has become a firm favourite among Bake Off viewers, thanks to her cheerful outlook, brilliant one-liners and fabulous wardrobe choices.
However, she faltered during Autumn Week, and was ultimately chosen by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as the fifth baker to be sent packing.
And let’s just say, it wasn’t exactly a decision that fans took well…
But despite the outcry, Nelly has assured her supporters that they haven’t seen the last of her, in a letter posted on Bake Off’s official social media pages.
“Wow, what a rollercoaster it was?” she wrote in her exit letter. “Did you enjoy it? Because I did!!”
Nelly added: “Thank you for all your love and support. This is not [the] end, only [the] beginning. I will be back…”
We reckon the Bake Off team said it best themselves in the post below…
Producers even made sure to see Nelly out in style with a highlights reel of her time in the tent…
We know what we’ll be watching on a loop for the rest of today, anyway.
Bake Off’s 15th season has now seen half of its cast sent home, with just six contestants left in the running ahead of the always-tricky Dessert Week.
The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday night at 9pm on Channel 4.