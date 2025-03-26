So... Is Banana Peel Actually Good For Your Skin?

Louis Hansel via Unsplash Banana peel

If you’ve been online in the last week, you have seen The Video.

Fitness coach Ashton Hall, topless and taped of mouth and nose, starts his morning at 3:52am.

He brushes his teeth; then, at 4am, he steps out onto his balcony for a classic crouch and push-up combo.

At 5:49, he dunks his face into a bowl of ice water; but it is only at 8:43 am that he commits to his final morning skincare routine, which involves wiping his face with the skin of a banana.

A lot has been said about the much-ridiculed routine already. But I for one am left with a single burning question (and no, it’s not how a person apparently dives into a pool for four straight minutes) – does that actually work?

Here’s what Dr Dave Reilly, Head Scientist at Absolute Collagen, has to say about the banana trick.

Nope, banana peel isn’t a great choice

The doctor wrote that some people believe banana peel acts as an exfoliant or a way to remove dead skin cells from your face.

But, “Not only is its effectiveness as an exfoliant limited but rubbing banana peel against your face could actually irritate your skin,” he said.

Others think the silica in banana peels could increase collagen production, helping to achieve plumper, tighter skin and reducing wrinkles.

“And while banana peels may contain some beneficial nutrients,” he added (a 2011 study found that the skin of bananas is more antioxidant-packed than the rest of the fruit), “your skin cannot successfully absorb these through direct application.”

In fact, Dr Reilly says, you’re better off eating a banana if you want better skin than you are rubbing its peel onto your face.

The fruit, which contains on average 13% of your daily requirements for collagen-boosting manganese, might actually do some good as a snack – not least because your body can actually absorb it when it’s eaten.

Banana skins aren’t the only skincare myths online

Dr Reilly said that other online trends, like using toothpaste to spot-treat acne and lightening dark patches with lemon juice, could also be doing more harm than good.

“Toothpaste contains ingredients like hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, surfactants and alcohol, which can dry out the skin, leading to redness and peeling,” he explained.

Meanwhile, lemon juice “can cause irritation and dryness and can weaken the skin barrier, leaving it more susceptible to irritation and damage from pollutants.”

In short, the doctor says, make sure you chuck your banana peels in the compost rather than your skincare cupboard.