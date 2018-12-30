A Choose-Your-Own Adventure ‘Black Mirror’ was always going to be many things.
Game-changing? Check. Absolutely amazing? Yup. Chock full of easter eggs? Of course.
It was also always going to be incredibly stressful.
After months of rumours, ‘Bandersnatch’ dropped on Netflix on Friday and fans have been poring over every scene (well, the ones they’ve managed to “unlock” anyway) since.
And obviously, this means tweeting their thoughts too. Here are the funniest posts that sum up what it’s like to watch the film...
It all starts quite simple
“Ok,” some people foolishly think. “Maybe this won’t end in disaster?”
Longtime fans know better though, which means...
Even the cereal choice can be incredibly nerve-wracking
As things intensify, there’s a strong temptation to be deliberately awful
Choosing the wrong option and having to go back happens a lot
Especially if you’re deliberately trying to cause some chaos.
There’s no shortage of gasp-worthy moments
We honestly expected to see Stefan and his dad trying to bond over a nice roast dinner. More fool us, to be honest.
Following Colin leads to a seriously intense half hour and a HUGE choice
Things in ‘Bandersnatch’ often escalate incredibly quickly
No really, it escalates
Trying to keep track of your decisions becomes impossible
The fight with the therapist is a LOT
And the Netflix ending is genius
But then some of the options aren’t all that different. Which has left many people asking the same question...
Wait, are we actually in control?
We need a lay down... and then it’s time to watch it again.