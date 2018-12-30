A Choose-Your-Own Adventure ‘Black Mirror’ was always going to be many things.

Game-changing? Check. Absolutely amazing? Yup. Chock full of easter eggs? Of course.

It was also always going to be incredibly stressful.

After months of rumours, ‘Bandersnatch’ dropped on Netflix on Friday and fans have been poring over every scene (well, the ones they’ve managed to “unlock” anyway) since.

And obviously, this means tweeting their thoughts too. Here are the funniest posts that sum up what it’s like to watch the film...

It all starts quite simple