Dust off those shorts and sandals and get the suncream; Britain is set to see the hottest early May Bank Holiday Monday since records began, the Met Office has said.

After a cold and wet start to the week, the odds are the long weekend will be warm and pleasant, with the mercury likely to rise to the 26C or 27C by Bank Holiday Monday, the highest on record.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warm, the Met Office said, with sunny spells expected for most of England and Wales.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s Celsius, but Scotland and Northern Ireland will be breezier and cooler, with some rain expected.