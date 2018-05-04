Dust off those shorts and sandals and get the suncream; Britain is set to see the hottest early May Bank Holiday Monday since records began, the Met Office has said.
After a cold and wet start to the week, the odds are the long weekend will be warm and pleasant, with the mercury likely to rise to the 26C or 27C by Bank Holiday Monday, the highest on record.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warm, the Met Office said, with sunny spells expected for most of England and Wales.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s Celsius, but Scotland and Northern Ireland will be breezier and cooler, with some rain expected.
The warmest on record is 23.6C and was recorded on May 3, 1999 in Martyr Worthy, Worcester and Malvern, the Met Office said.
The record for the warmest early May Bank Holiday weekend overall stands at 28.6C, which was recorded on May 6, 1995 in Cheltenham.
Chris Bulmer, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We can’t promise wall-to-wall sunshine for everyone this Bank Holiday weekend, however, it’s looking like most of us will get some prolonged warm sunshine at times.
“Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cloudier with the chance of some rain, mainly in the west.
“The best of the sunshine and the highest temperatures are expected across England and Wales away from the coast and for Bank Holiday Monday itself it is possible that temperatures could be record-breaking.”
The weekend weather is also expected to bring some much-needed respite for gardeners.
Guy Barter, the Royal Horticultural Society’s chief horticulturalist, said: “So far this spring, weather conditions will have delayed some tasks in the garden.
“With a fine forecast for the three-day weekend across most of the UK, gardeners should feel excited they will have the time to invest in their gardens and also have time to spend relaxing with families and friends enjoying the fruits of their labours.
“A perfect end to National Gardening Week.”