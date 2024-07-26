Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris For President

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile politicians to throw their weight behind the clear front-runner for the Democratic Party nomination.

In a video statement, both the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, gave their support to Harris and committed to doing everything they can to get her elected as president.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama said.

“It’s time for us to rally around you, your candidacy,” Michelle Obama said. “This is not on you, it’s not just on you and Doug, it’s on all of us. ... We’ve got to register, we’ve got to vote. ... So, let’s all roll up our sleeves and make it happen.”

Harris has enjoyed near-unanimous support from the party since current President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race Sunday, defying pundits who predicted Democratic infighting should Biden bow out.

Obama, who won the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections with Biden as his running mate, applauded Biden’s decision but stopped short of immediately endorsing Harris.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi endorsed Harris on Monday, followed quickly by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries a day later.

Even so, the vice president pledged to “earn and win” the nomination in her first remarks as a candidate. So far, no other candidate has thrown their hat in the ring.

An Associated Press tracker of the roughly 4,000 Democratic delegates shows Harris has the support of more than 3,000. Without any rival candidates so far, Harris is the overwhelming frontrunner to secure the nomination.

Democratic Party rules permit delegates to change their minds until an official vote, at which point the delegates are bound. A virtual roll call will be held ahead of next month’s Chicago convention.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.