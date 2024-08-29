Then-US President Barack Obama in 2014 via Associated Press

Barack Obama marked 10 years since his infamous fashion scandal by celebrating the new tan suit-wearer on the block.

“How it started. How it’s going,” the former president posted on social media with side-by-side pics of himself and Vice President Kamala Harris wearing tan-coloured suits.

“Ten years later, and it’s still a good look!” he added, including a link to a voter registration site.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, rocked the look at the recent Democratic National Convention, in what some speculated was a jab at Republicans who lost their minds when Obama did it during his presidency.

On August 28, 2014, Obama appeared at a White House press briefing clad in tan. Republican critics claimed it demonstrated a “lack of seriousness,” even though multiple past presidents have worn that colour.

