Barbara Windsor’s Husband Scott Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment ‘EastEnders’ Star Asked Who He Was

The former ‘ EastEnders ’ star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014 , however the public only became aware in October 2018 when Scott announced he would be running the London marathon this year alongside Dame Barbara’s former co-stars to raise money for dementia research.

Barbara Windsor ’s husband Scott Mitchell has opened up about the reality of living with his wife’s dementia and revealed the heartbreaking moment she couldn’t recall who he was.

In an interview on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, Scott talked about his wife’s memory loss, admitting he feared the actress may one day not recognise him.

“It’s now quite instant, the forgetfulness is quite instant,” he said.

Despite her condition, Scott added that the ‘Carry On’ legend still gets out for trips to the theatre.

“She gets herself together for moments like that,” he said. ”When we go there something happens to Barbara when she’s out. It’s like her old self comes out.”

But he added: “That’s not the reality. Our reality is, for instance the last few weeks, her confusion is really bad… I spend a lot of time explaining where we are. She has a lot of trouble identifying our house. She will say, ’Are we staying here tonight? Have we got clothes here?

“That’s the reality of what people living with dementia are going through.”