Barges Set To Hold Asylum Seekers Are Being Compared To '18th Century Prisons'

Bibby Stockholm, a barge owned by Bibby Marine Limited, currently docked on April 05, 2023 in Genoa, Italy. Getty Images via Getty Images

The government has just confirmed its plan to house “illegal” asylum seekers on barges to save on hotel costs – and it’s already being condemned for effectively imprisoning vulnerable people.

On Wednesday, Downing Street announced that 500 male migrants would be housed in this 222-room barge off Dorset coast “in the coming months”.

It will be the first time migrants will be housed in a berthed vessel.

Dubbed Bibby Stockholm, it’s set to be located at Portland Port off the coast of Weymouth, and will operate for at least 18 months while the asylum seekers wait for their claims to be processed.

It’s part of Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman’s general plans to “stop the boats”, including the ongoing strategy to remove those who supposedly come to the UK via “illegal” means and deport them to Rwanda, as covered in the Illegal Immigration Bill.

The Home Office claims this is going to be “significant cheaper than hotels” once the barge in question has been transported from Italy.

The government also has not said how much it will cost yet, but hotels currently cost more than £6m a day according to the Home Office. That’s because there are more than 51,000 people in nearly 400 hotels across the country.

Allegedly, there will be security on board the barge along with basic and functional accommodation, healthcare, catering and laundry facilities.

All rooms will reportedly have a window, bed, desk, storage and en-suite.

Bibby Stockholm was previously used by the Dutch for asylum seekers and was criticised for its “oppressive environment” – but it’s since been refurbished.

The plan is not only unpopular with local councils, civil rights groups and refugee groups, but people couldn’t help noticing something odd – it’s very much like a prison.

Sky News’ Kay Burley put this comparison to the roads and local transport minister Richard Holden on Thursday, but he insisted that it was not a “floating prison”.

#KayBurley - Is the barge a floating prison?



Richard Holden(Roads Minister) - No#KayBurley - Can people come & go as they like?



RH - No... ports are a protected area



KB - So it's a type of prison?



RH - No, it's not a type of prison#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/kdhp5lHAcr — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 6, 2023

“So 500 or more people can come and go as they like in this small area?” Burley asked.

“No, some of them are going to be in ports, ports are quite protected areas, so I think it’s about trying to manage these people as well as possible while their immigration statuses...”

Burley pushed: “Can they come and go as they please or not?”

He replied that for some of the areas they can get off the boat but not off the port.

Burley asked again: “So it’s a type of prison?”

The minister replied: “No it’s not a type of prison. Places for people to be safe and secure while their immigration and asylum claims are processed in the UK.”

He then seemed unable to explain whether or not they would be able to go into the local town – and suggested that it would all the facilities they need would be on site so as not to impact local services.

And it seems Twitter is pretty convinced that these facilities will be just like prisons...

These sound a lot like 18th and 19th-century prison hulks… https://t.co/ZNhs7V458O — Prof Alice Roberts💙 (@theAliceRoberts) April 6, 2023

This barge is a glorified prison vessel on water to ostracise asylum seekers and refugees. Welcome to Britain.



The Land of See No Evil Hear No Evil. pic.twitter.com/rbw6RbCLnY — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 6, 2023

Burley, "Is this a type of prison?"



Holden, "No, it's not a type of prison"



Phillips, "It's a ridiculous gimmick. This isn't instead of the hotels, it's as well as the hotels. This barge is 0.3% of the current backlog. Not 3% but 0.3%. There's a backlog of 166,00 cases." pic.twitter.com/ViMItNG1aW — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 6, 2023

Process the claims. No need for prisons. No need for boats. No need for more hotels. Just process the fucking claims. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 5, 2023

When it floats like prison, smells like a prison and detains you like a prison, it’s a _________



pic.twitter.com/0oPraxQYsZ — ®️Ⓜ️cTernaghan BL (@nisportslaw) April 6, 2023

Minister says asylum seeker barge will not be like a prison. Looks like one to me. https://t.co/YOyhIHDaca — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 6, 2023

“In almost every describable way this is a prison, but I assure you it is not a prison”



Roads Minister Richard Holden has inadvertently told the truth. pic.twitter.com/A8GXUufb5d — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 6, 2023

Barges aren't the solutions. Investing in the asylum system to actually process claims is. The government knows this. Instead they have decided to warehouse asylum seekers in an unsafe, nearly 50 year old, floating prison. It's performative cruelty and pointless. #r4today https://t.co/DiBrWJtOmP — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) April 6, 2023

What difference is placing 500 desperate men on a barge going to make? There are 166,000 waiting for a decision. How many barges are we going to place by the seaside? It’s not a deterrent either. The only thing it creates is a headline. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) April 5, 2023