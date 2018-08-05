Veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, one half of famous comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at the age of 73, his manager said.
The veteran entertainer has worked for decades alongside brother Paul Elliot appearing in nearly 300 episodes, making the show one of the longest-running kids’ series on UK television.
The pair were famous for their slapstick brand of comedy and catchphrase “to me, to you”.
In 2014 the words were even turned into a song performed alongside Tinchy Stryder.
Manager Phil Dale said in a statement to the Press Association: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.”
He added: “The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”
His comedy partner Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”
The stars had recently filmed a new series titled Chuckle Time for Channel 5.
The star, whose real name is Barry Elliott, had not been well towards the end of the filming and summer work was cancelled whilst he rested at his doctor’s request. Not long after this, his health deteriorated.
The Chuckle Brothers won the talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967. The Rotherham double-act’s BBC show ChuckleVision ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.
The entertainers made a TV comeback on Chuckle Time. The programme saw the brothers perform comedy sketches and introduce humorous online videos from members of the public.
