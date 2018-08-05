Veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, one half of famous comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at the age of 73, his manager said.

The veteran entertainer has worked for decades alongside brother Paul Elliot appearing in nearly 300 episodes, making the show one of the longest-running kids’ series on UK television.

The pair were famous for their slapstick brand of comedy and catchphrase “to me, to you”.

In 2014 the words were even turned into a song performed alongside Tinchy Stryder.