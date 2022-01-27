Barry Cryer in 2017 Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images

British comedian and actor Barry Cryer has died, at the age of 86.

The Leeds-born comic’s representatives confirmed the news of his death to BBC News on Thursday morning.

A statement from his family said: “Dad was a talented comedy writer and comedian in a particularly golden vintage. Incidentally he never really liked the terms ‘comedy writer’ or ‘comedian’ instead preferring hack and entertainer, and always thought the term ‘national treasure’ meant he’d just been dug up.

“He was, in his words, arrogant in his humility. He had a gift for friendship (as anyone who still has a landline will testify) and a genius for putting people at their ease. Oh yes, and he made many people laugh. A lot. Over many years.”

Barry initially focussed his comedy career in writing, contributing to shows like The Frost Report, The Two Ronnies and The Morecambe And Wise Show.

He also wrote for comedians and entertainers including Bob Hope, Kenny Everett, Bruce Forsyth, Spike Milligan and Frankie Howerd.

Barry Cryer photographed in 1975 Radio Times via Getty Images

Later, Barry stepped more into the spotlight, contributing to panel shows like Just A Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t Got A Clue, the latter of which he continued to appear on until the present day.

In 2001, he was awarded an OBE for services to comedy, with Queen Elizabeth II telling him during his investiture to “keep on making people laugh”.

Barry continued to work long into his 80s, even launching his own podcast Now, Where Were We? last month, with guests including Stephen Fry and Miriam Margolyes.

Barry Cryer posing with his OBE medal John Stillwell via PA Wire/PA Images

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from a number of his peers and friends, who hailed him as “one of the greats of British comedy”.

Stephen Fry tweeted that he was a “glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions”, while Gyles Brandreth remembered him as a “great mentor and friend”.

Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 27, 2022

RIP #BarryCryer. Here we are only a few weeks ago. Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny & generous. He’d worked with everybody & everybody he worked with liked him. I shall miss his happy company so much - & his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one. pic.twitter.com/O8AgZyMYYt — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) January 27, 2022

RIP #BarryCryer. I took this happy picture in the churchyard of St Paul’s, Covent Garden. Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him - even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he’d worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend. pic.twitter.com/WVKIBrs5Ol — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) January 27, 2022

Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with - and wrote for - the giants of comedy. Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one off. Goodbye, Cheeky. ❤️ — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) January 27, 2022

Ah, Barry Cryer. Lived and breathed comedy. RIP. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 27, 2022

RIP Barry Cryer. Every minute spent in his company was a privilege — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) January 27, 2022

Barry married his wife Theresa in 1962, with whom he had four children, Tony, Dave, Bob and Jack. The couple also had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who was born in 2017.