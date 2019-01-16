NEWS Bats Collapsing In Australian Heatwave Staff at Adelaide's Botanic Park are scrambling to rescue bats who have fallen to the ground from heat exhaustion. Temperatures in the region have reached 39 degrees celsius and are expected to soar to 45. More Videos Having A Child Through Surrogacy Allowed Me To See... CCTV Footage Released Of Hotel Attackers In Nairob... What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? Theresa May And Jeremy Corbyn Face Off After Rejec... Harry & Meghan Visit Birkenhead Women’s Charity