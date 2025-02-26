'Bats**t Lunacy': Trump Called Out After Posting Truly Bizarre 'What's Next' Video

President Donald Trump is facing criticism after posting a bizarre video showing a potential future for Gaza themed to himself.
Trump has said the United States would take “ownership” in Gaza, oversee its redevelopment, and transform it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”
The seemingly AI-generated video, which Trump posted just before midnight on his Truth Social website, shows what that may look like if the redevelopment included a full Trump makeover.
The clip starts with the Gaza of today, in ruins.
“What’s next?” a caption asks as children step through a cave from the ruins and into a depiction of Gaza as a massive Trump-themed resort.
The video includes Elon Musk eating, bearded belly-dancers, a golden Trump head on a string, a giant golden Trump statue, “Trump Gaza” signs, and a shirtless Trump kicking back poolside with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also shirtless, among other things:
While Trump often reposts images, videos and memes from his MAGA faithful, the video he shared late Tuesday wasn’t a repost, and it’s not clear who created it or why.
Given the content, it’s also not clear if this was truly in support of his plan for Gaza or someone trolling him.
Trump’s critics couldn’t believe what they were seeing: