'Bats**t Lunacy': Trump Called Out After Posting Truly Bizarre 'What's Next' Video

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Donald Trump is facing criticism after posting a bizarre video showing a potential future for Gaza themed to himself.

Trump has said the United States would take “ownership” in Gaza, oversee its redevelopment, and transform it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Advertisement

The seemingly AI-generated video, which Trump posted just before midnight on his Truth Social website, shows what that may look like if the redevelopment included a full Trump makeover.

The clip starts with the Gaza of today, in ruins.

“What’s next?” a caption asks as children step through a cave from the ruins and into a depiction of Gaza as a massive Trump-themed resort.

The video includes Elon Musk eating, bearded belly-dancers, a golden Trump head on a string, a giant golden Trump statue, “Trump Gaza” signs, and a shirtless Trump kicking back poolside with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also shirtless, among other things:

Advertisement

Complete batshit lunacy on the president's Truth Social account. Yes, he really posted this. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-26T05:11:23.115Z

While Trump often reposts images, videos and memes from his MAGA faithful, the video he shared late Tuesday wasn’t a repost, and it’s not clear who created it or why.

Given the content, it’s also not clear if this was truly in support of his plan for Gaza or someone trolling him.

Advertisement

Trump’s critics couldn’t believe what they were seeing:

This is just insane — and honestly? F*cking deplorable. — Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:37:35.800Z

Is this a joke? Trans belly dancers, Elon eating hummus and chubby Trump and Netanyahu lounging on the beach together? Maybe someone pranked him like they did with the toe-sucking video yesterday. 😂 — Penny Popken (@pennypopken.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:20:51.993Z

Two interesting freeze frames from that absurd AI Gaza video Trump just posted — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:23:01.686Z

Advertisement

Dear world: many many many of us are appalled and mortified and in despair over this. Please try to remember that. — Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:37:36.974Z

There are shots of bearded women belly-dancing in this video. I think Trump's been woke-punked, and if so, I'm here for it! — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:29:44.465Z

Trump just posted an AI video depicting the Gaza Strip as 'Trump Gaza.' Here are some screenshots. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-02-26T05:16:56.399Z

Advertisement

This is deeply disgusting & disturbing but also really, really weird? Like, it's very troll-y *towards* Trump & Elon. The only way I can imagine him sharing this is if he REALLY didn't look at it closely.But it's really there. I looked. I am bewildered but also nothing matters anymore anyway, so. — Jill Weinberger (@jillybobww.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:51:30.144Z

This is so disgusting. Shame on every enabler. — Mikey Pasek (@mikeypasek.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:36:54.034Z

Advertisement

From the “Trump Gaza” AI hype video Trump just posted — shirtless Trump and Netanyahu sipping on drinks at an imagined resort, presumably in Gaza — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:12:56.423Z

I seem to remember a story about a golden ox. — Anna Pilette (@atomicdumpling.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:26:54.011Z

I’m not sure what’s more disturbing, Trump’s plans to displace an entire people or his weird-ass vision of what a utopia ruled by him looks like. — Danny Baram (@dannybaram.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:30:25.450Z

Advertisement

Whoever described generative AI as the aesthetic of fascism made a sharp point. — Greg Greene (he/him/his) (@greene.haus) 2025-02-26T05:22:33.573Z

Well, it has to be said—when the abyss starts throwing parties, you know we’ve passed the point of mere moral collapse and entered the realm of full-blown dystopian farce. — Mike Brock 🇺🇸 (@brockm.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T05:16:23.853Z

Advertisement