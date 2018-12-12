BBC Clears Primetime TV Schedule Amid Westminster Brexit Chaos

BBC The BBC has cleared space in its primetime TV schedules to cover the ongoing chaos at Westminster on Wednesday.

Planned programming on BBC One will be shelved on Wednesday evening and replaced with special news coverage between 7.30pm and 9pm, the corporation said.

Conservative MPs are due to hold a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May between 6pm and 8pm, with the results expected to be announced at about 9pm.

Consumer show ‘Shop Well For Less’ will be postponed, while the hour-long ‘One Show’ will be cut in half.

However, business reality show ‘The Apprentice’ – famed for its “You’re fired!” catchphrase – will still broadcast at 9pm, a statement confirmed.

A BBC News spokesperson said: “There will be a BBC News Special tonight on BBC One, presented by Andrew Neil, with the result and reaction of the confidence vote in the PM.”

‘BBC News Special: May Leadership Challenge’, tonight 1930–2100, BBC One.