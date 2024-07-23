BBC Chief Apologises To Former Strictly Come Dancing Contestants Amid Ongoing Investigation

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC/Guy Levy

The head of the BBC has issued an apology to the former Strictly Come Dancing contestants whose experience on the show “hasn’t been wholly positive”.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Deadline has quoted director general Tim Davie as saying that “with the benefit of hindsight, we should have done more” to help certain celebrity contestants.

“I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive,” he continued. “That is something we do reflect on and I am sorry about that.”

Davie also said: “We care about duty of care and want people to have a positive experience. Overall we are very proud of the BBC and our teams care deeply about these issues so when you hear about these things you are inevitably disappointed.”

Tim Davie pictured in 2022 via Associated Press

On the subject of this year’s upcoming series, he added: “I am assured by robust actions we have made that we are in a positive place to deliver a very good season this year and that has been my focus.

“We have a brilliant lineup this year who I’m sure are itching to get going and you will be hearing more about this in the coming weeks.”

The current Strictly drama began earlier this year, when three of Giovanni Pernice’s former partners made complaints to the BBC about his alleged conduct behind the scenes.

Giovanni – who will not be returning to Strictly in 2024 – has repeatedly refuted the claims made about him, insisting last month: “I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly Come Dancing launch in 2018 Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

A BBC spokesperson also issued a rare statement alluding to the investigation, which read: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”

More recently, Graziano Di Prima has also announced his departure from the show, despite initially being confirmed to be part of the line-up.