The BBC's War With A Brexit Protestor Just Escalated Quite... Brilliantly

If you’ve watched any of the BBCs news coverage from outside Westminster in recent weeks, you’ll have noticed a man frequently in the background armed with just two signs and a sneaky understanding of camera angles. Steve Bray shot to viral internet fame earlier this month when his cat and mouse game with a director was broadcast live on TV.

Lovely. This protester has learned about camera shots, so does his best to crash each one. The director takes on the challenge and the scene becomes a beautifully British cat and mouse game that speeds up perfectly. pic.twitter.com/IdP5EjVzst — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) November 14, 2018

The BBC appears to have since built a gantry to elevate their presenters beyond the reach of interrupters, but Bray showed up on Monday well-prepared. He just bought some longer poles for his signs...

Thank you very much 👍 pic.twitter.com/F38Io81I4x — Steve Bray Sodem #FBPE #StopBrexit (@snb19692) November 26, 2018

Bray tweeted a picture of him with his new equipment, saying: “Hello BBC News tower! Some days you just have to work a bit harder...” And if you wondering how that looked on TV, here it is...

But it appears Bray might have to work even harder tomorrow – there are rumours the BBC have put up some curtains.

